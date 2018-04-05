Snooki May Not Return For ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2: Why She Could Be ‘Pulling Out’

MTV’s already given a green light to a second season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ but star Snooki says she might not return. We’ve got her surprising reason why.

What would anything involving The Jersey Shore be without Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi? The married mother of two was willing to spend a month away from her family to film the reunion show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but unless MTV adjusts the filming schedule for season two, she won’t be back. “I would want it to be a different format. Supposedly it’s going to be like a Housewives format, where we film three days a week and then we go about our lives and we’re not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family,” the 30-year-old told E! News. “If it’s like that again, I am pulling out of season two. Being a mother comes first, so hopefully they’ll work with me on that.” Season two is already a go so hopefully MTV can accommodate her needs.

Snooki said that being away from husband Jionni LaValle and their two small children Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3, gave her “the worst mom guilt I’ve had in my entire life.” She spent an entire month away from them while she and the rest of the cast were holed up in a Miami mansion while living it up and having wild adventures in south Florida.

From the sounds of it, Snooki got her party on pretty hard while she was away from her loved ones in Miami. Her co-star Vinny Guadagnino, 30, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, California that she still has her wild ways in her despite being a married mom. “Everyone is going to be shocked with how hard moms party. I was shocked. I thought I knew because I have been with some partying people, but moms go hard!” Of course Vinny is talking about Snooki and her BFF, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, since they are the only two moms on the show!

Be sure to watch the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5 at 8pm ET on MTV. We’ll get to see if Vinny was right about how hard Snooki and JWoww can still party!