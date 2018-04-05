Shay Mitchell Accused Of Stealing Photos For Her ‘Fake’ Travel Instagram Story — See Pics

Uh-oh! Shay Mitchell is being accused of using other people’s photos to showcase her trip to Hong Kong! See for yourself!

Is Shay Mitchell using other individuals photos and pawning them off own to showcase her vacation to Hong Kong!? That’s what Instagram users are accusing her of after fans began to notice that her travel pics looked familiar! The TV star shared a night photo of the famous Monster Building (it’s real name is Yik Cheong Building) known for its massive, colorful floors. However the photo she took looks like an altered version of a photo discovered on a Canon travel blog, as Stylecaster expertly noticed. Even the clouds in the sky are the same! Unfortunately, the eye-brow raising photos don’t stop there!

The Pretty Little Liars star also shared a photo of Jing’an Temple in Shanghai, China, seemingly claiming to be there. However, this exact image was posted by Shanghai-Bund Musical’s Instagram account in 2016! She appears to have changed the angle and threw a filter on it. It’s hard to believe that Shay would do such a thing, especially considering she’s made a name for herself by capturing her traveling exploits. But this evidence is pretty damning. But what, there’s more!

* Jingan Temple, Shanghai * A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Mar 29, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo of a distinctive pink-and-green alley, claiming it was taken in Hong Kong. However, the Daily Mail revealed that the image was taken by a photographer named Jan Vranovsky in 2014. And it wasn’t even taken in China! It was snapped in Akihabara, Tokyo. Of course, she’s share some other photos that seem to indicate she actually visited Hong Kong, including a dim sum meal. But with all these photos that appear lifted from other places, we think she has some explaining to do!