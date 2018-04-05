Selena Gomez ‘Impressed’ By How Patient Justin Bieber’s Been During Break — Is She Ready To Reunite?

You may not want to count them out just yet! Despite their split, Selena Gomez appreciates Justin Bieber giving her the space she needs to make sure her health is her priority. Does this mean a reconciliation is on its way?

Oh the emotional rollercoaster that is Selena Gomez, and 25, Justin Bieber, 24. When the longtime couple reunited in October 2017, fans were thrusted back into their love story. And, when they split in March 2018, fans were devastated. Now, per usual, these two don’t seem to be cutting ties from one another. “She’s asked him for time and space because she felt herself getting too stressed,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As great as it was being back with Justin there was a lot of added stress, and ultimately, that’s why she chose to dial things back.” The insider says Sel has been pleasantly surprised by how well Justin’s handled things. “She asked Justin for what she needed, which is time and space, and the promising thing is, he’s given it to her. She loves that he’s being so patient with her right now.”

While Jelena’s future is still up in the air, the fact that Justin has carried himself so well throughout their tumultuous split has really impressed Selena. “It’s a very good sign for them as a couple, by agreeing to take some time apart and not making it a big drama,” the source admits. “Justin is showing her that he’s changed and matured just like she has and Selena’s taken notice of Justin.” However, they’re not out of the woods yet.

Justin needs to show Selena that he can behave this way all the time, and if he proves consistency, then their relationship can flourish. “If he can continue to show her more of the same maturity, he has a real shot at winning her back for good,” the insider reveals. “But she wants to see consistency, to see that he’s willing to wait for her. She knows this isn’t easy, but she’s worth it.”

As we previously reported, Jelena decided to take a break in March 2018, right around Bieber’s 24th birthday. While they haven’t moved on from one another, Selena and Justin have both been spending time with their friends, and dedicating themselves to work. However, a separate source told us that Bieber will always care for Selena. Therefore, if these two can figure things out, a reconciliation doesn’t seem too far off!