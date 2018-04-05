‘Scandal’s 6 Best Moments From The Pilot In Honor Of The 6-Year Anniversary

Happy 6-year anniversary, ‘Scandal!’ The show’s first episode premiered on this day in 2012. In honor of this occasion, I’m remembering the moments in the pilot that made obsessed with this show.

I remember watching the first episode of Scandal like it was yesterday. I tuned in to this new show from Shonda Rhimes on a Thursday after Grey’s Anatomy. I was in college and didn’t have another show I really loved other than The Vampire Diaries. Scandal changed all of that. After the first episode, I was addicted. My passion for Scandal became all-consuming. Fan fiction, constant re-binging, you name it.

I like to call myself one of the OG Scandal fans because I was there from the beginning. I told everyone I knew to watch the show because I was that crazy about it. I’ve loved Scandal for 7 long years, and it all started with the pilot. Since it’s the 6-year anniversary of Scandal, these are my favorite moments from the pilot.

1. Harrison’s Gladiator speech to Quinn. This was what started it all. I have to hand it to Columbus Short. This scene was all on him, and he killed it. Harrison gave us our first taste of what the Gladiators were all about. This was the moment where you decided: do you want to be a Gladiator? And the answer was immediately YES.

2. When Olivia shut down Amanda Tanner. We didn’t know just how powerful Olivia Pope was until she ripped Amanda Tanner, the aide who said she was sleeping with President Grant, a new one. She broke Amanda Tanner in less than two minutes, with Quinn getting a front row seat. When Amanda said she was a good person, Olivia responded in the most Olivia Pope way: “You know who else was a good person? Monica Lewinsky. And she was telling the truth, and she still got destroyed.”

3. The first “it’s handled.” After verbally destroying Amanda Tanner, Olivia dropped her two most famous words. Wearing that perfect white coat and that strut, she called Cyrus and said, “It’s handled.” BOOM.

4. That Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn chemistry… Okay, I am an Olitz stan. I have been since day one. Nothing has been able to change my feelings regarding this power couple. That scene in the Oval Office. WOW. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any two people on network television have the kind of chemistry Kerry and Tony have together. When Olivia confronted Fitz about Amanda Tanner and the “sweet baby” nickname, that’s when we learned these two had a relationship in the past. “You left me,” Fitz says. She continued to quiz him about Amanda’s dog, and he swore that he only loved her. That’s when she realized that he had an affair with Amanda. She slapped him and yelled at him for making her “mistrust” her gut. Fitz, with that iconic strut, walked over and kissed Olivia. This moment made us crave Olitz all the more and made me desperate to know what happened with these two.

5. Olivia and Stephen’s friendship. While I love Henry Ian Cusick on The 100, I still miss Stephen Finch on the reg. I love all the Gladiators in my own way, but Stephen and Olivia’s friendship was just effortless.

6. Huckleberry Quinn’s first scene. Quinn was taken aback by Olivia’s takedown of Amanda and questioned whether or not she wanted to be a Gladiator. Huck got her on the right track again. Thus, Huckleberry Quinn’s story was born.