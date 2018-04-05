‘Les Miserables’ Loving Family Belts Amazing ‘One Day More’ Rendition & Broadway Needs Them

A Utah family’s going viral after proving the Broadway cast of ‘Les Miserables’ has got nothing on them! Listen to them absolutely slay ‘One Day More’ here and be amazed!

The LeBaron family, of Fruit Heights, Utah, is basically the new von Trapps. The five siblings and their spouses ended Easter in the most epic way possible by joining together for a group rendition of the “Les Miserables” classic, “One Day More”. Broadway fans know that this is an extremely difficult song to pull off, and it’s stunning when done right. The nine-person ensemble — yes, nine — just casually headed to their living room with their babies, each taking a role in the “Les Mis” finale song, and each one absolutely slaying it.

“Anyone looking to do Les Miserables for their next show? Better yet…anyone looking for an entire cast?”, one of the siblings, Jordon LeBaron, captioned the video posted on Facebook. We can’t overstate how good this family is. Listen below and you’ll likely agree! Seriously; how insane is it that all five siblings and their spouses have these voices?

“We’ve all grown up singing together and we all married musically talented people,” his brother, Jayson LeBaron, told local 2News. “My dad plays the piano and has been our accompanist growing up and my mom has been our music director. We all got involved with musical theater and did a lot of shows in high school and college. Music has been a unifying thing in our family, though we are all over Utah now from Kaysville to Salt Lake to St. George; we come together in the good times and during the trials with music keeping us real, and keeping us together, and keeping us happy.”

The LeBaron siblings’ mother, Dennise LeBaron, told KSL after the video went viral that performances like their Easter karaoke sesh are pretty common. Music has gotten them through tragedies and hardships, like daughter Holli‘s death in 2002, and son Landon‘s autism diagnosis. They sing almost every day. “Singing is the glue that has held our family together during the tough times,” Dennise said.