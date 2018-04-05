‘Jersey Shore’s Deena Gushes Over The Situation: He’s ‘A Completely Different Person’

Deena Cortese tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is the most changed of the group on ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’!



Deena Nicole Cortese, 31, has nothing but nice things to say about her co-star, The Situation, and his behavior on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. We spoke to Deena on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the show, and when we asked which of the cast had changed the most her answer was pretty surprising! “Well, definitely Mike,” Deena told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Mike is 28 months sober and a completely different person.”

According to Deena, the changes Mike has made over the years were so drastic that everyone was excited to see what he would be like this time around. “We never wanted to live with Mike in the past,” Deena told HollywoodLife. “Now, we couldn’t wait to live with Mike! So, that says a lot.” It sure does! Even Mike agrees with Deena, as he told HollywoodLife how hard he’s been working on bettering himself in recent years — despite the fact he’s facing five years in prison for tax fraud. “I am trying to set a good example for people that are going through some rough times. Life is 10% of what happens to you and 90% of how you react to it,” Mike told HollywoodLife at the premiere.

As fans of the original series might remember, Mike was not exactly the greatest dude. Not only was he a hard-partying womanizer, but he also caused a lot of fights — both verbal and physical — inside the Jersey Shore house. It’s good to hear he’s changed for the better!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, April 5 (aka JERZ-day) at 8pm ET on MTV. We can’t wait to see the gang back together!