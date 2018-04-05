Melania Trump Once Split From Donald After She Ran Into His Ex At Trump Tower, Says Report

A new book has come out in which the author claims Melania Trump once left the now-president when suspecting he was cheating on her! Details!

The cheating allegations surrounding President Donald Trump, 71, just keep coming! A new book has arrived claiming the now-First Lady Melania Trump left him early in their relationship! In The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Games, author Robert Kessler says not long after they became a couple in 1998 something happened which seriously rattled Melania. She walked into Trump Tower one day where she caught sight of Trump’s ex Kara Young exiting. She, like Melania, was also a model. So Melania immediately pulled the plug!

“He had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him,” Kessler told People. “She said, ‘Screw that, I don’t care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,’ and she called [Donald’s former butler Tony Senecal] at Mar-a-Lago to send all her clothes back.” It turns out, Melania’s unwillingness to put up with Trump’s alleged behavior reportedly impressed him because in no time he was begging her to take him back.

“The next week, she was back,” Senecal told Kessler in the book. “When she called me, her suitcases were still on the plane in New York. When they came back and she came back, I just carried them back into the mansion kind of laughing.”

These new details arrive after both porn Star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal have claimed to having affairs with Trump since he married Melania. Both were also paid a significant amount of money, $130,000 and $150,000, respectively, to not share their stories. However the circumstances regarding the agreements have raised questions concerning their legitimacy.

In Stormy’s case, she alleges Trump never signed the document and, in effect, never finalized the deal. She has offered to return the money in order to be completely free of the deal. In Karen’s case, she is suing American Media Inc. in an effort to void the hush agreement. She claims to have signed under false pretenses.