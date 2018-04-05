Lorde Slammed On Twitter For Posting Insensitive Pic Of A Bath With Whitney Houston Lyrics

Lorde apparently forgot how the late Whitney Houston died in a bathtub as she posted a pic showing a relaxing tub along with one of the singer’s most iconic lyrics.

Lorde has been crushing it on her North American tour and was just looking for a blissful, relaxing day off. She got that in the form of a relaxing bath on April 5 with some good reading material, but had a massive brain fart when captioning her Instagram pic of the moment. She posted a photo of a granite tub filling up with the caption “iiiii will always love you.” Ummm, that’s the title one of Whitney Houston‘s most famous songs of all time. And how did Whitney die? She drowned in a bathtub in 2012! Needless to say Lorde’s caption came across as really insensitive towards the late superstar.

The 21-year-old singer was dragged super hard on Twitter for the post, with many people begging her to take it down from her IG, which either she or someone on her team did after realizing what a total gaff of a caption it was. Many were understanding that she probably didn’t mean it and was just really loving her bath, unaware that she was getting slammed on social media: