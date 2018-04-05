Lorde Slammed On Twitter For Posting Insensitive Pic Of A Bath With Whitney Houston Lyrics
Lorde apparently forgot how the late Whitney Houston died in a bathtub as she posted a pic showing a relaxing tub along with one of the singer’s most iconic lyrics.
Lorde has been crushing it on her North American tour and was just looking for a blissful, relaxing day off. She got that in the form of a relaxing bath on April 5 with some good reading material, but had a massive brain fart when captioning her Instagram pic of the moment. She posted a photo of a granite tub filling up with the caption “iiiii will always love you.” Ummm, that’s the title one of Whitney Houston‘s most famous songs of all time. And how did Whitney die? She drowned in a bathtub in 2012! Needless to say Lorde’s caption came across as really insensitive towards the late superstar.
The 21-year-old singer was dragged super hard on Twitter for the post, with many people begging her to take it down from her IG, which either she or someone on her team did after realizing what a total gaff of a caption it was. Many were understanding that she probably didn’t mean it and was just really loving her bath, unaware that she was getting slammed on social media:
@lawronofsky: Lorde relaxing in her tub not knowing her entire comment section telling her to delete omg
bluefIickerbeat: don’t think there’s anything sadder than lorde being excited to take a bath on her day off, just to have the entire internet come after her for a short period of time because she used the wrong quote for the wrong occasion
@crissles: somebody hacked lorde’s instagram. only logical explanation.
@HUNTYCHAN: lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did
@WhtneyHoustonn: Girl f**k you
@Lorde
@JOHNNYVERSAYCE: WHERE THE F**K IS LORDE’S TEAM AT?????
zarasglory: Lorde just wanted to take a bath y’all
lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did pic.twitter.com/m38R1hYPzk
— jake (@HUNTYCHAN) April 6, 2018
So far Lorde — real name Ella Yelich O’Connor — hasn’t responded or issued an apology, but we have a feeling one will soon be coming. Even though the offending Instagram post is gone, enough fans sreen-grabbed to post about it on Twitter and drag her. Well, at least she had time to relax in her bath before dealing with the fury of social media. The post got over 75,000 likes before she got rid of it.