Kristen Stewart Enjoys Romantic Date Night With Stella Maxwell Amidst RPatz Reunion Rumors

Go inside Kristen Stewart’s PDA-filled date night with Stella Maxwell after rumors swirl that she’s having secret reunions with her ex, Robert Pattinson!

Kristen Stewart, 27, and Stella Maxwell, 27, are heating up despite those pesky rumors that Kristen has been secretly reuniting with her ex, Robert Pattinson, 31! After Kristen and Stella were spotted at LAX together on Tuesday, HollywoodLife.com has learned that the pair had a romantic dinner date in LA on April 4! “Kristen took Stella out last night for dinner at Sushi Park in LA,” an eyewitness tells us EXCLUSIVELY! “The pair were holding hands, smiling and looked like a happy couple together for sure. Kristen and Stella looked happy, in love and totally into each other.”

The Twilight actress and the Victoria’s Secret model only had eyes for each other, which is why, the source says, it’s unlikely Kristen is secretly seeing Rob. “If Kristen is at all considering leaving Stella to get back together with Rob, it didn’t look like it last night,” the insider admits. Kristen and Stella Stewart and Maxwell were first seen together at the Met Gala in 2016, where they were pictured leaving an afterparty in the same car. However, reports that they were official didn’t surface until later that same year.

As you may know Rob and Kristen’s relationship was hit with a cheating scandal in July 2012, after shocking photos emerged of Kristen cheating on her Twilight co-star and real-life boyfriend Rob with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, 47. After Kristen issued a public apology to Rob and “those close to me and everyone this has affected,” the pair made up. However, they ultimately split for good in 2013.

Rob later moved on with singer FKA twigs, 30. They were engaged in early 2015, and called it quits in October 2017 after more than two years together. Meanwhile, Kristen went on to date video producer Alicia Cargile in 2016, and was then romantically linked to singer, St. Vincent, 35, [Annie Clark].