Kristen Bell Teases ‘Very Good’ Sequel to ‘Frozen’: I Know All The Songs & Story

While appearing on ‘The Ellen Show,’ Kristen Bell gave an update on ‘Frozen 2’ which she says is going to be ‘very good!’ Watch her discuss the sequel to the beloved Disney film here!

Frozen 2 won’t be released until Nov. 2019, but fans of the first film will be happy to know that Kristen Bell, 37, has blessed us all with an update on production! The actress, who voices Princess Anna in the film franchise, was shaken down for details by Ellen Degeneres on the April 5 episode of her talk show. “Well you know I can’t say a lot because Disney has people everywhere,” Kristen prefaced her explanation before adding, “But I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it’s finished. But yeah, I know the songs. I know the story. It’s very good… I can’t say much more than that or I’ll get in trouble!” Sure, it’s a tiny update, but it’s more than we had before so we’ll take it!

Disney gave the green light to the project in 2015, and Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, revealed that voice recordings began in Sept. 2017. He posted a photo of himself at the Frozen recording booth to Instagram, and let fans know that the project was underway. “Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team,” he wrote. “The amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original #Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways.” He, like the Veronica Mars star, admitted that he couldn’t reveal too much about the future movie. “Unfortunately, that’s all I can tell you right now,” he added. “But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special.”

But if you can’t wait until Nov. 27, 2019 to get your Frozen fix, you can go see the live musical adaptation of the beloved film on Broadway in New York City.