Khloe Kardashian In ‘Blissful Misery’: Can’t Sleep, Walk Or Do Anything As Pregnancy Nears End
Khloe Kardashian is savoring her last days of pregnancy but at the same time can’t wait for it to be over. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s in ‘blissful misery.’
First time mother-to-be Khloe Kardashian, 33, is finding out that the hardest part of a pregnancy is those last days before the baby arrives when it becomes so hard to even move around. She’s been nesting at baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s lakeside Cleveland mansion, getting ready to go into labor with her little girl any now. “Khloe is in blissful misery right now as she comes to the final days of her pregnancy. She is positively glowing, in total bliss with her baby due any day. But the last days of her final term have also been bitter misery. Everything from her ankles to her hands and feet are swollen, nothing fits her anymore and she is finding it impossible to sleep through the night,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.