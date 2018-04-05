16 Kardashian/Jenner Epic Photoshop Fails From Instagram, Ad Campaigns & More

From personal Instagram posts to major campaigns, the KarJenners have received plenty of backlash over photoshopped images. See the family’s biggest editing fails!

It feels like almost every celebrity has been slammed at some point for photoshopping images, but the Kardashian-Jenner family might be the worst offenders. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall, Kylie, and even Kris Jenner have all been accused of editing photos at some point or another. Sometimes it’s not even their fault and was done by a brand or magazine, but other times the fail is found right on their own Instagram accounts.

Most of the family’s recent photoshop accusations came from their Calvin Klein campaign. The five sisters all posed together for the brand’s “family” campaign which was released in Jan. 2018. At the time both Kylie and Khloe were pregnant, but none of the editing accusations were centered around their stomachs. Kylie conveniently covered her stomach with props and blankets, but was the victim of having one of her legs seemingly taken out of a picture.

Kim was the one who suffered the worst of the photoshopping accusations. Upon seeing the pics for the first time, fans were quick to point out how unrecognizable the social media maven appeared. “I’m certainly not a hater because I loooove the Kardashians. But the Photoshop on this picture is ridiculous. And I don’t mean Kylie. Why does Kim look like an actual alien? That’s not how she really looks,” a Twitter user said at the time.

But to make matters worse, Kim shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the shoot on April 4, and her followers even called that out! In the bathroom mirror selfie, the mother of three wore a black Calvin Klein underwear set and commenters pointed out that it looked like the door behind her right leg looked distorted. Check out our gallery above to see all of the biggest KarJenner photoshop fails!