Kaia Gerber Channels Sia In Wild Blonde Wig After Huge Chanel Controversy

As a model, Kaia Gerber has gotten used to switching up her style but her latest look is already one of our favorites! She emulated Sia by donning a platinum blonde wig. Check it out!

Looks like Kaia Gerber is a Sia fan! The 16-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a platinum blonde wig similar to the one the “Chandelier” singer regularly wears. While Kaia’s bangs didn’t cover half of her face the way Sia’s does, she did shield her eyes from view behind pitch-black sunglasses. She also donned a red boa over a white tank top to complete her fun look. She ironically captioned the image, “being normal.”

Kaia isn’t the first teen to channel the Australian songwriter. Maddie Ziegler, 15, has copied Sia’s look plenty of times while dancing in the singer’s music videos. Hopefully since we’re used to seeing teens emulating the “Cheap Thrills” songstress, Kaia won’t face backlash for appearing too grown up. In a recent Chanel ad, fans slammed her and the brand for an image that people believed to be too “provocative.” In the shot, the teenager wears a matching skirt and crop top while lying on a couch. Many people thought she was “too young” to participate in the campaign that advertised the company’s SS18 handbag line.

While Kaia might be cool with dressing up as Sia, there’s one person she’s not trying to copy: her mom, Cindy Crawford. “Kaia is not looking to replace her mother, or to be the next Cindy Crawford. Kaia does not want that responsibility and is not looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps either,” a source close to the iconic supermodel’s daughter tells HollywoodLife. “But Kaia can’t deny modeling, it’s in her blood, and she does enjoy it, for now. With some gentle guidance from her mom and dad, she is plotting her own career and making her own decisions about life.”