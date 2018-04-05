Justin Timberlake Reunites With Super Bowl ‘Selfie Kid’ In Boston — See Pic With Julian Edelman

Justin Timberlake reunited with ‘Selfie Kid’ Ryan McKenna at his Boston concert on Apr. 4 and yes, they took another epic selfie, but this time, they also took one with New England Patriots player Julian Edelman!

Reunited and it feels so good! Justin Timberlake, 37, met up with “Selfie Kid” Ryan McKenna, 13, before his concert at TD Garden in Boston on Apr. 4 and it was totally memorable! Ryan, who got famous overnight after his epic selfie with Justin at the Super Bowl went viral, was awarded tickets to Justin’s show when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After Ellen surprised him with a phone call from Justin on the show, the “Mirrors” singer promised Ryan four VIP tickets to the Boston concert. “Ryan, I look forward to meeting you and our second selfie together,” Justin said over the phone. He definitely followed through with his promise when they indeed met and took another selfie together but this time, they also took one with New England Patriot Julian Edelman, 31! The smiling pic of the happy guys was obtained by WHDH.

The three photo buddies definitely have reasons to smile. Justin’s currently on his very successful Man of the Woods Tour and Ryan’s receieved tons of exposure since his unexpected Half Time Show appearance, even gaining over 200, 000 Instagram followers! Julian recently made headlines when he potentially stopped a school shooting after reporting a scary message one of his followers left in his Instagram comments. The poster, a 14-year-old boy, was found in Michigan and sent to a juvenile-detention center by authorities for making a false terrorist threat. He will remain there until they investigate further.

With all the unfortunate events happening in the world, it’s great to see happy moments like Justin and Ryan’s second selfie! We can’t help but love Justin even more now that he’s proved how amazingly cool he is with fans. Congrats to Ryan for scoring another incredible selfie with not only one of the biggest superstars in the world but one of the biggest athletes in the world as well!

Way to go, Ryan!