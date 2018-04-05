‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Then & Now: See How Snooki, JWoww & More Have Changed

Can you believe it’s been nearly a decade since MTV launched ‘Jersey Shore’ into the world? Take a look back at how the cast has changed since the beginning!



Happy Jerzday, gang! The Jersey Shore cast is back and possibly better than ever on Family Vacation which premieres on Thursday, April 5 at 8pm ET on MTV. The reunion series brings almost everyone back together, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Who’s missing? Unfortunately it’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who opted out of making a comeback. Bummer, right?

But one thing is for sure: the cast has changed drastically over the years! Back in 2009, eight strangers entered their Seaside Heights house overlooking the beach and quickly became best friends. Well, sort of. There was the odd girl out, Angelina Pivarnick, who was evicted in season one for not working her shift at the Shore Shop. She bravely returned in season two, only to make a quick exit after instigating major drama with The Situation and Snooki. Angelina was replaced by Deena Nicole Cortese that season, and she was lucky enough to make a seamless entry into the family. Now, nearly a decade later, the group is back for more!

Believe it or not, the OG BFF’s of the shore, Snooki and JWoww, are both married with children. In fact, they married the men they met while filming the original show: Jionni LaValle and Roger Mathews, respectively. Ronnie and Sammi finally broke up for good, and now Ron is engaged to his girlfriend, Jen, with whom he has a newborn baby girl. Vinny and Pauly are still the bachelors, while The Situation dealt with some serious legal issues after Jersey Shore ended. He recently pled guilty to tax evasion and faces up to five years in prison. In happier news, he’s been sober for over two years!

