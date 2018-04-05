Jaime King Attack Call: Cops Respond To Homeless Man ‘Crawling On Top Of’ Her Car

The 911 dispatch audio from the Jaime King car attack details the transient’s car-smashing mayhem! Listen to the moment when cops respond to the suspect crawling on Jaime’s car!

The wild 911 dispatch audio for the Jaime King, 38, car attack has been released and based on the reports, it must have been a terrifying scene to witness. At first, the dispatcher responds to what sounds like a “transient theft… of a vehicle with his fist.” The suspect, described multiple times on the call as a transient, was spotted allegedly “throwing things at people.” The dispatcher also informs officers that the homeless person allegedly “just threw a soda can at a subject” — in this case, the person being hit with a can was actually Jaime’s female friend who was in the car with Jaime’s son. But the mayhem didn’t stop there. The homeless alleged attacker was seen allegedly “kicking vehicle, throwing a Mickey Mouse shirt” and eventually was spotted “crawling on top of a black Mercedes,” presumably to be Jaime’s. All in all, roughly 15 people called in about the event. Check out more intense pics of the crime scene below.

We reported earlier how although Jaime was not in the car at the time of the vandalism, her son James Knight Newman, 4, was. After the suspect got on the back of the car, glass fell on James as the alleged vandal jumped on the rear windshield. Thankfully, James was okay as Jaime raced to the scene.

But Jaime, Jaime’s son and her female friend weren’t the only victims. The suspect allegedly attacked another car, kicking it as it was parked in a driveway. He has since been arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism and is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 6.

We’ll keep you posted as more information about this scary attack comes to light.