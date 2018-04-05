Is Justin Bieber Teasing A Surprise Coachella Performance? See The Evidence

Hold up! Is Justin Bieber planning a surprise performance at Coachella this year? You’ve got to see the single piece of evidence that has fans going nuts!

Is Justin Bieber, 24, hinting that he’s secretly on the Coachella lineup for this year’s festival? The singer posted a meme of a little boy on stage in front of a crowd with the caption, “Coachella 2018” written on the mysterious image. Bieber took to Instagram with the now viral image, which has garnered over 2 million likes and over 33,000 comments and counting. As a result of the post, fans are now trolling the comments section demanding to know if Bieber will take the stage at the annual festival. So far, he is not confirmed on the official lineup. However, surprise performances are one of the best parts about Coachella. Therefore, it’s not wise to count Bieber out.

Coachella will return to Indio, California, this April for its annual two-weekend stint on the 13th and 22nd of the month. Beyonce, the festival’s 2018 headliner, is slated to deliver one of her best shows yet after she had to let Lady Gaga take over her headlining spot last year when she became pregnant with her twins. The Weeknd and Eminem are also scheduled to headline alongside Bey this year.

As you may know, Coachella is a giant playground for Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Each year, A-list stars from the Kardashian/Jenner‘s to Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and more flock to the dessert for the most exclusive parties, events and performances of the year.