Cardi B Hints Her Album May Finally Confirm Whether She’s Pregnant — See Shocking Clue

OMG! Did Cardi B just share that she’ll reveal whether or not she’s pregnant on her upcoming album?! Take a look!

It seems like ever since Cardi B, 25, and her beau Offset, 26, got engaged, rumors have been circulating that they are expecting their first child together. Now, the rapstress is responding to the rumors — and her answer has us freaking out! The 29-year-old sat down with Ebro Darden and Beats 1 for a special interview where she might have revealed that fans are going to learn if she’s pregnant on her new album Invasion of Privacy! “Well, you know, I just feel like people have to tune in a little bit on my album, and they will know a little bit more,” she said when asked about the hearsay. “Because it’s like, I can’t address all the rumors and everything.”

She went on to explain that all the rumors and probing into her personal life does tend to get overwhelming. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to open [up] about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private,” she continued. “You cannot invade my privacy. I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just can see everything. No.”

But, if she is about to become a mama, we’re hearing that a fellow Love & Hip-Hop star would love to go through the exciting, nerve-racking experience with Cardi — Jessica Dime, who recently discovered she’s expecting! “Jess loves Cardi and hopes that Cardi B is pregnant as well because that only works in her favor when people compare them since they were both exotic dancers who turned to music and became successful,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus, if Cardi really is pregnant, they could be ‘bump buddies.'” We don’t blame her! How exciting would it be to go through that roller coaster ride with Cardi! Now we REALLY can’t wait for her album to come out! Invasion of Privacy drops April 6, 2018 (aka tomorrow).