Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Have Rare Night Out With Son, 8, 1 Mo. After Baby Arrives

Taking a night off baby duty, Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan treated their oldest kid Gus to a movie premiere — and Hilarie’s post-baby bod is almost unreal!

Hilarie Burton, 35, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51, turned movie night into a family affair! Hitting the Rampage red carpet on April 4 with their oldest child, 8-year-old son Augustus “Gus,” the Hollywood duo looked every inch the happy couple — and we cannot get over Hilarie’s impressive post-baby figure! Hilarie gave birth a month and a half ago to her and Jeffrey’s second child, daughter George, and their family night out was actually their very first time away from their little girl. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“It’s our first night away from the little baby, so yeah, it’s a big deal here,” Jeffrey told ET, not failing to take notice of his wife’s incredible snapback. “Yeah, she’s just a smokin’ hot chick!” he declared of Hilarie. At the premiere, the actors were all smiles as they posed with their son, the One Tree Hill alum wearing a silk wrap dress and the Walking Dead star looking dapper in a navy suit. Meanwhile, little Gus totally looked like his dad’s mini-me in a sharp suit of his own.

Hilarie and Jeffrey welcomed baby George on Feb. 16, announcing her arrival on March 6. “We want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours,” Hilarie ended a long post introducing her newborn daughter. “Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.”

In the same Instagram post, Hilarie also revealed her and Jeffrey’s fertility struggles, sharing it took them five YEARS to finally get pregnant with George — and they suffered through multiple miscarriages. “It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby,” Hilarie bravely wrote. “More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking.”

When writing about her infant, Hilarie made sure to mention how blessed she and Jeffrey feel to have her in their lives. “She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive,” Hilarie said. “…My wish is that she would restore hope for others.”