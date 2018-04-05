CA Car Crash: Police Confirm 6 Kids Weren’t Wearing Seat Belts When Lesbian Couple Drove Off Cliff

When the Hart parents drove off a cliff with their 6 kids, they were wearing seat belts but the children were not. This only further suggests the 2 meant to kill their family!

If it’s even possible, the story of the Hart family plunging to their death on a California coastline just keeps getting more and more tragic. In the investigation’s most recent development, which came to light on April 4, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman revealed to HLN that while married couple Sarah and Jennifer Hart, both 38, were wearing seat belts when they fatally drove off a cliff, their six children were not. Because of that, Tom is not calling the March 26 crash an “accident” but, rather, a crime.

While authorities have said before that they believe the 90-mph plunge was intentional, as no skid marks were found, this new finding only further suggests Sarah and Jennifer committed murder-suicide. In addition to no skid marks and no seat belts, data taken from their SUV’s software shows that Jennifer, who was driving the vehicle at the time, was fully stopped at the ledge, before suddenly driving off. Tom revealed on Wednesday that police are also investigating a cell phone found near the crash site.

First responders found Jennifer and her wife Sarah in the car after the horrific crash took place in California. The bodies of three of their six adopted kids: Markis, 19; Jeremiah, 14; and Abigail, 14, were located near the crash scene. While the bodies of the other three children: Hannah, 16; Devonte, 15; and Sierra, 12, remain missing, authorities believe they too were inside the car at the time and they may have been ejected from the vehicle and then carried out to sea.

This whole story bothers me to no end. 6 Black kids adopted by white women who clearly saw little value in them because there is a documented history of abuse. Those kids deserved better https://t.co/pdrxeR5V7y — Susie Carmichael’s Ponytails (@My_Beloved_One) April 2, 2018

A whopping 80 people continued to search for the three missing children on April 4 — including divers heading near the coastline about 40 miles south from the crash. Investigators are still piecing together what happened, but as of right now, the family appears to have left their home in Woodland, Washington on March 23, after a neighbor called Child Protective Services to report that the couple weren’t feeding the kids.

CHP believes the family then drove south on Highway 101, and then State Route 1, arriving in the Fort Bragg, California area 12 hours later. From there, it’s believed the family stayed the night around there, since Jennifer was seen checking out of a Fort Bragg grocery store at around 8:15 am on March 25.

Records show that the Hart children were removed from public school in Alexandria, Minnesota the day after Sarah reached a probation agreement in a child abuse case on April 14, 2011. That was just a week after Sarah pled guilty to physically abusing one of her daughters, who was six at the time. Police have already searched the Hart home looking for itineraries, bank and phone records, credit card receipts, journals, and other documents that might shed light on the case.

On top of everything else, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services said it opened an investigation into the family for potential child neglect or abuse after a complaint on March 23.