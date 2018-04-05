Dwayne Johnson: The Sweet Ways He’s Spoiling Pregnant GF Weeks Before Due Date — ‘It’s Exciting’

The Rock & his GF are welcoming baby #2 this month, but until then, HL exclusively learned how the star’s making sure his lady’s comfy & happy — and it’s super cute!

Lauren Hashian, 33, sure is one lucky woman! After all, in the days leading up to her April 25 due date, long-time boyfriend, Dwayne Johnson, 45, is doing everything he can for her — including “constantly” checking in. Catching up with Dwayne at the premiere of his new film Rampage, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned how he’s making his ladylove feel special during these uncomfortable, final days of her pregnancy. And yep, it sure seems like Dwayne, aka The Rock, checks all the “perfect boyfriend” boxes — cue the swoons! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“That’s very kind of you to ask her about her. She’s not here right now,” Dwayne told us on the April 4 red carpet when asked how Lauren — who’s currently 37 weeks pregnant — is doing. Dwayne added that while his GF was at home, “she’s been sending me great text messages she’s so supportive.” Aw! But it seems like the love goes both ways! When asked how he’s been spoiling Lauren before she gives birth to their second child together, Dwayne humbly admitted he tries to just take care of anything she may need. So simple, yet SO beautiful!

“Just being there and just being very flexible and nimble,” the actor explained. “‘You ok honey? What do you need?'” The Rock added that even in the middle of the night, he’s checking in with Lauren — so much so that he’s not getting as much sleep as usual. “You know, it’s that time, and a lot of fathers understand this, where we don’t sleep, because when the baby mama is sleeping and there’s any movement in the middle of the night — any kind of just turning over — I’m like, ‘You ok?!’ Constantly,” Dwayne said. “So it’s been like that. But yeah, so it’s an exciting time.”

Lauren and Dwayne are expecting a baby girl, their second, as they’re already the proud parents of 2-year-old daughter Jasmine. Dwayne also has a daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, 49.

Lauren and Dwayne excitedly announced pregnancy number two back in December, and the star clearly is pumped about becoming a three-time dad. “Once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana,” Dwayne wrote on Instagram. “All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Aw!