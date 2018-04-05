DallasK’s Video For ‘All My Life’ Will Make You Want To Drop Everything & Do Carpool Karaoke

Who doesn’t love singing at the top of their lungs during a car ride with friends? We’ve got your exclusive first look at DallasK’s new music video, and it’s going to inspire you to do just that!

DallasK wears many hats (artist, DJ, producer, songwriter) but if there’s one thing he does very well, it’s creating danceable pop jams. The music video for “All My Life” has a simple enough concept — a bunch of friends goofing off in the car as they sing along to their favorite song — but it’ll give you an instant mood boost. HollywoodLife.com has your exclusive first look above!

“It came about in a very organic way,” DallasK tells us of the thought process behind the video. “My girlfriend and her friends were big fans of the song before it came out. One night, we were all in the car together, driving across Los Angeles and rocking out. That gave me the idea to use the car as a location for the video and just jam out with as many different people as possible. I think we ended up with about 70 people in the car!”

As for the meaning of the catchy-as-hell song itself? “‘All My Life’ was inspired by the feeling of knowing you have an ability to feel something greater than that of being held back or unloved,” he explains, adding that he plans to release a few more singles before 2018 is out. “I feel like [it] really showcases where I’m headed as an artist.”

Keep up with DallasK here.