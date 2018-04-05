Conor McGregor & Crew Smash Bus Window In Wild 25-Man Brawl With Other UFC Contenders

Terrifying. A new video has surfaced of Conor McGregor and his pals going absolutely nuts in a parking lot fight. Check it out.

Conor McGregor, 29, was in the middle of an all-out brawl between UFC fighters on Tuesday, April 3, in the parking lot of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s not clear what instigated this altercation but it definitely escalated quickly. A video has surfaced from inside a bus that was getting outright attacked by Conor and his friends. via TMZ. A one point someone threw an object at the vehicle, shattering a window.

On the bus were several UFC fighter including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Chiesa, who was cut up when the window broke. Afterward, Michael’s friends can clearly be heard calling for a medic as they attempt to figure out why they’ve attracted the ire of Conor and his entourage. Later in the clip, someone is shown throwing a chair at another bus window, cracking it. Conor picked up a chair and prepared to throw it as well but was stopped.

Soon after the attack on the bus, the NYPD and EMTs were called in to break up the fight — which involved 25 individuals. One theory as to what prompted this violent attack concerns a supposed heated moment between Khabib and Conor’s pal Artem Lobov at an NYC hotel on Tuesday, according to the outlet. Another camera from the scene shows Conor’s friend cracking the bus window.

As fans know, Conor is no stranger to confrontation outside the Octagon. On March 8, he aimed a blistering tirade at 50 Cent after the rapper said he was a good fighter for a “white boy,” claiming “ni**as have superior genes.” “Happy international Women’s day everyone!” Conor captioned a shirtless photo of 50 in response. “Get your t*ts out for the lads ladies. We love you. Superior genes my big b*llsack mate. I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool. Hahahaha you should have stayed quiet and promoted that fight for me on the free like you did. But you just kept going with them f**king memes.” Yikes.