‘Road Rules’ Star Brian Lancaster Found Dead At 43: What Happened?

How sad. Brian Lancaster from MTV’s ‘Road Rules’ has died inside his Pennsylvania home. He was just 43.



Brian Lancaster, 43, first appeared on MTV back in 1999 on Road Rules. Sadly, the former reality star was found dead inside his Pennsylvania home on Thursday, March 29, reports TMZ. The news of Brian’s death broke one week later on April 5. His exact cause of death is unconfirmed, but the family believes he died of heart failure due to his history of arrhythmia. Brian leaves behind his fiancee, Sarah, and his parents. MTV has yet to comment on his sudden death.

This is the second tragedy to strike the MTV family in just under a year. In June 2017, another Road Rules star, Danny Dias, died inside his Brooklyn, New York home at just 33 years old. Rumors of suicide and drug abuse plagued Danny’s death until his autopsy results confirmed he died of natural causes stemming from years of drug abuse, as reported by People. Though Brian and Danny both appeared on Road Rules, they were not featured on the same seasons. Danny first appeared on the show five years after Brian in 2004.

Our thoughts are with Brian’s fiancee, parents and loved ones during this difficult time.