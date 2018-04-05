Brad Pitt Rumored To Be ‘Spending Time’ With Gorgeous MIT Professor: Moving On From Angelina?

Has Brad Pitt found love again? A new report says he’s been hanging out with a beautiful MIT professor! But are they just friends?

Brad Pitt, 54, has been reportedly spending a lot of time with a renowned architect and artist (basically a talented Renaissance woman), but is this a romance that will help him get over Angelina Jolie, 42, or just a blossoming friendship? A source told Page Six TV that Brad met MIT professor Neri Oxman through an architecture project at the school, but that they have since become buddies and have hung out numerous times. “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art,” the source said. “This is best described as a professional friendship.” But before you start shipping “Breri,” know that the two are just friends — at least for now.

“Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship,” the source went on to say. “But Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.” Oxman is a professor over at MIT Media Lab, where she directs the Mediated Matter group that researches bonding design and natural and biological environmental architecture. Her team has created 3-D printers that are able to print biological matter and glass.

We reported recently how Brad and Angelina are apparently close to finalizing their divorce. Apparently, the terms of the divorce “are being finalized by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks,” the source told The Sun. “It’s a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.” While Brad is still single, time will tell whether or not he’ll find a lasting love again. We’ll keep you posted about any of his rumored romantic interests!