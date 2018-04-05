Bella Hadid Flashes Bare Breasts In Sheer Crop Top On Wild Tokyo Trip — See Pic

NSFW! Bella Hadid flashed her bare breasts in a sheer crop top in this revealing photo! The model’s racy snap occurred during her Tokyo getaway and it looks like things got very wild!

Bella Hadid, 21, is baring it all in Tokyo! The model is currently in the capital of Japan on what appears to be a work trip. However, by the looks of these racy snaps, Bella certainly had herself a sexy night out. She showed off her bare breasts, nipple and all, underneath a sheer crop top while modeling a sleek pair of Chanel shades. Bella even shared the sultry snaps on Instagram, but we’ve got them right here!

The model, who most recently posed for Vogue Japan, rocked two slicked-back buns atop her head and a glossy pink lip. She gave us serious 90’s vibes with not only her hairstyle, but her accessories. Bella sported a clear belt with silver hardware on her jeans proving that she can stun in any style. And, after she posted the boob-baring photos, it’s evident that Bella is comfortable in the skin she’s in!

With that being said, her sexy snaps came after she shut down an Instagram troll who criticized her appearance and personality. A fan account, @ballahadid, posted photo of Bella and her best friend, Kendall Jenner, 22, comparing the two models in revealing tops, asking “Kenny or Bella?” As many fans filled the comments with positive opinions, one commenter did not follow suit. The person wrote: “2 fake b–ches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks. lmao y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

Bella then clapped back with the most epic response ever. “I wish you would know either of our personalities,” Bella wrote to the Instagram user. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

The commenter then deleted her comment and wrote on the fan account that Bella’s response has opened her eyes. “@ballahadid it’s all gone girl, but seriously this whole thing has taught me a lot.”