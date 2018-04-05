Bald Eagle Attacks Seattle Mariners Player During National Anthem — Watch Wild Video

Attack of our national symbol! A bald eagle went wild on a Seattle Mariners pitcher during an April 5 Major League Baseball game and we’ve got the insane video.

The most patriotic bird in America sure wasn’t feeling the love of being at a Major League Baseball game on April 5. A bald eagle was brought out to fly around the field during the National Anthem at Minneapolis’ Target Field as the Twins took on the Seattle Mariners at home. The eagle was feeling a little ornery when the song ended, as it didn’t return to his handler and instead flew over and clipped Seattle pitcher James Paxton just before he was getting his second start of the season. The bird initially flew off and landed on the ground but went airborne again, landing its giant claws into Paxton’s shoulder!

The home field fans absolutely loved it as the scary encounter brought cheers from the stands. The raptor’s handler immediately came running onto the field with his big leather arm sleeve and the bird finally cooperated and stopped going after Paxton. Fortunately the pitcher wasn’t hurt, but it had to have shaken his nerves somewhat to have a giant eagle with big claws land on his shoulder and arm seconds before he was supports to start a game! At least Paxton is a lefty so it didn’t affect his pitching arm.

BALD EAGLE ATTACK 😂 Outstanding reaction from the @Mariners' James Paxton, though. Just stay calm. (via @fsnorth) pic.twitter.com/pWer9G1L5L — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2018

Oddly enough, our national bird chose to go after a Canadian as the 29-year-old hails from British Columbia. He was so polite he even had his hat over his heart for OUR National Anthem when the bird went after him. The 6’4″ athlete is nicknamed “Big Maple” so maybe the eagle just chose the biggest target on the field? Paxton took it in stride, keeping calm and standing still as not to upset the 10 pound winged and clawed creature. In the end it didn’t bring Paxton any patriotic good luck as the Twins ended up taking down the Mariners 4-2.