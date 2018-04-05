AJ McLean Teases New Backstreet Boys Tour & Solo Album: I Want To ‘Disrupt’ Country Music

Wait, are the Backstreet Boys going on tour in 2019? AJ McLean tells us that there are live dates on the books after their Las Vegas residency ends in November! Cue the freakout.

AJ McLean, 40, is hard at work on his solo country album, but he’s still focused on the Backstreet Boys, too. The band is “going on tour starting next year,” as AJ told us exclusively at the Rampage movie premiere in Los Angeles on April 4. So exciting!

The singer describes his upcoming solo record as “pop country,” and says the Nashville community has embraced him with open arms. “I’m moving into a new genre [but] the music speaks for itself,” AJ tells us. “I’m kind of trying to come in and disrupt country a little bit.”

“I love country music so much because it tells stories,” he continues. “I’ve always loved music in general — all different walks of music. But I grew up listening to a lot of southern rock. My mom had me listening to Led Zepplin and Foreigner.” AJ recently became a member of the Country Music Association, and teamed up with Florida Georgia Line along with the rest of the Backstreet Boys in 2016 for the song “God, Your Mama, And Me.”

Despite his thorough education, AJ admits that he’s a little nervous to make his debut in the genre. “I’m really anxious to see what everyone thinks. I just want to make good music!” he laughs.

“Country is really changing now,” he adds. “If there ever were a perfect time to kind of merge the two worlds of pop and country together, it’s now. So again, hopefully I can come in and throw a little wrench in it.”