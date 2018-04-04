Nasim Aghdam: 5 Things To Know About The Woman ID’d As YouTube HQ Shooter

Multiple outlets have identified the woman who is allegedly responsible for the YouTube shooting as Nasim Aghdam. Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Employees at YouTube’s headquarters experienced the unexpected when alleged shooter Nasim Najafi Aghdam fired shots on their San Bruno, California campus on April 3. Nasim, who was named as the suspect by ABC News, allegedly shot three people before turning the gun on herself. Luckily, the victims were quickly rushed to area hospitals with minor injuries. Following the tragic incident, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojicki tweeted a statement which read, “There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.” Continue reading below to learn more about Nasim.

Nasim is 39-years-old. According to CNBC, officials believe she carried out the attack because of a domestic dispute. However, ABC claims she had no relation to any of the victims or anyone in the building. She used a 9 mm handgun. Nasim reportedly died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She lived in the San Diego area. Before the attack, Nasim posted a cryptic video to Facebook claiming YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her content. She even went on to say, “there is not equal growth opportunity on YouTube.” But, it is unclear if that was the reason for the attack. Nasim was allegedly a member of PETA and an animal rights activist. In 2014, she posted a video claiming her car was vandalized by “anti-vegans” because the car had a sticker on it that read “meat is murder.” She fired 30-40 shots from her handgun. A spokesperson at San Francisco General Hospital, revealed that their facility was treating a 36-year-old man in critical condition, and two women, ages 32 and 27.

Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless tragedy.