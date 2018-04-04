Annabelle Wallis: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Actress Chris Pine Is Dating

Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine are reportedly dating! Here’s everything you need to know about the actress who stole the ‘Wonder Woman’ star’s heart!

Chris Pine, 37, tends to keep his love life under wraps, but a new report has just given fans a glimpse into his current relationship status. He’s reportedly dating Annabelle Wallis, 33! Not familiar with the stunning actress? Here are five things you should know about her:

1. She’s reportedly in a relationship with Chris Pine. “Chris and Annabelle are dating! She was seeing someone else when they met,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.” The source also added that, “Annabelle is totally Chris’ type,” and the couple have already vacationed in Hawaii together.

2. She’s a British actress. She portrayed Jane Seymour in the Showtime period drama The Tudors from 2009-2010. She also starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2017 remake of The Mummy, in which she played Jenny Halsey, an archeologist who secretly works for a monster-hunting organization.

3. She prefers to keep her private life private. She explained why she likes to keep her love life to herself in a June 2017 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. “It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” she said. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”

4. She previously dated Chris Martin. Annabelle was first romantically linked with the Coldplay frontman in 2015, but their romance intensified in 2017 when Chris finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. They reportedly split up in June 2017.

5. She can speak four different languages. Annabelle knows English, Portuguese, and some French and Spanish. Although she was born in Oxford, England, she spent 19 years of her life living in Portugal, and feels comfortable writing in the country’s native tongue. “I think in English, but I write a lot in Portuguese. It’s a far more descriptive language. You can describe something in one word where, in English, you’d need a sentence and a half,” she told InStyle UK in 2016.