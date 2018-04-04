Underoath Surpries Fans At Emo Nite LA And We Totally Feel 15 Again

It’s that time of month again! We went to Emo Nite LA on Tuesday, April 3, and we’re still shook over all the surprise guests. Check it out!

Is it 2008 again? Nah, that’s just Emo Nite LA’s monthly event bringing us back to our high school roots! If you haven’t been to Emo Nite, you really need to check it out stat — if you’re into that type of thing, that is. This event occurs on the first Tuesday of every month and will have you dancing and shouting along to all your throwback faves! Not to mention, the people who attend these events are amazing and you might end up leaving with a new friend or two!

This month’s ho-down was an extra special event because it featured a ton of surprise guests! Jack Barakat from All Time Low showed up and did a killer set that had the crowed screaming at the top of their lungs! The main event was a surprise performance from fan favorite Underoath. We’ve never seen a crowed packed in so tightly, everyone was so excited! Underoath played an amazing set and tbh, we’ve been playing them on repeat ever since!

Emo Nite has attracted a ton of celebs too! Demi Lovato, pop-punk fave New Found Glory, and Halsey have all attended and even DJ’d at Emo Nite! If you love music, you need to get down to the Echoplex! Show up, have a drink, and sing your heart out with your friends.