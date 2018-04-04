Tupac Slams ‘Fat Bitch’ Wendy Williams, Jay Z, Dr. Dre & More In Lost Album Liner Notes

Notes from Tupac’s album ‘The Don Killuminati: The Seven Day Theory,’ have surfaced, and boy did he have A LOT to say about a variety of celebrities! Check it out here!

Tupac Shakur may be gone, but his voice lives on forever. When the late rapper’s notes from his album The Don Killuminati: The Seven Day Theory, were placed up for auction, many die hard fans were taken aback by its contents. Tupac spilled ALL the tea on his relationships with Diddy, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Kim, and surprisingly Wendy Williams! Who knew they had beef?! He not only shaded Diddy for “remain[ing] silent while quietly conspiring my downfall,” but also went on to call Wendy “a fat b*tch.” Yikes! It’s clear Kris Jenner isn’t the only one who’s not a fan of the talk show host.

However, none of the notes except, “WAR TIME, Worldwide, Nationwide, city wide. Real N*ggaz Do Real Things. Exit 2PAC, Enter Makaveli,” actually made it into the album. But, the discovery is still pretty epic. The notes will go on sale April 11th, with a starting bid of $30,000 on the music memorabilia website Gotta Have Rock and Roll. Pretty crazy, right? Throughout his career, Tupac was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, and won one American Music Award and two Soul Train Music Awards. So, you can understand why the price is so high.

Despite being dead for over 20 years, Tupac’s murder remains unsolved. Interestingly, many fans are under the impression that the rapper, who was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, might still be alive, including his friend and former business partner Suge Knight. Unfortunately, none of the theories have been confirmed. But, the discovery of his album notes certainly helps his memory live on! We’re just dying to know what happened with Wendy. Take a look at the notes in the photo above!