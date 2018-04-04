T.I. Throws Shade At Safaree Samuels After He Cries Over Robbery: It’s A ‘Cold World, Get A Sweater’

The feud is still alive when it comes to T.I. and Safaree Samuels. We’ve got Tip’s harsh diss at his enemy who cried after being robbed at gunpoint

Not everyone is feeling sorry for Safaree Samuels after the 36-year-old rapper claimed was robbed at gunpoint on April 2. He told his harrowing tale to Angie Martinez on her NYC Power 105.1FM radio show just hours after it happened and he was in tears he was so shaken. Safaree is still reeling from the experience, posting a series of tweets about it on Apr. 4 and his enemy T.I. came at him hard! Safaree tweeted “Seeing your life flash b4 your eyes is a life changing experience. Nothing funny about it. It’s probably only funny to ppl who don’t have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”

T.I. had no sympathy for him whatsoever, as when The Shade Room posted Safaree’s tweet on their Instagram account, Tip commented “Cold world, get a sweater” with a shrugging emoji. Brutal! Safaree detailed to Angie how he had never had a gun pointed at him before and thought for sure he was going to die and Tip has zero eff’s to give about his terrifying ordeal. Safaree continued his tweets unaffected by T.I.’s harsh words, writing “I’m not crying over lost jewelry, that’s material but being face and not knowing if you’re about to get shot in the back of your head is the most traumatic thing I’ve ever had to deal with. Thank God I’m still alive. They want me broken but all they did was make a beast out of me!!”

Fans noticed Tip’s petty comment and were not there for it, calling him out:

ms.johnson1 @troubleman31 you are so wrong for this comment smh.

withlovemariag @troubleman31 you’re wrong

rodeo_wife He doesn’t act like a tough, hard guy! So it’s not a surprise that he cries! Any normal person would! It may be different for u @troubleman31 because you have been there and done that, your a “street dude” we love you for that! but safaree isn’t. He is a guy that cries on national tv so why wouldn’t he cry with a Gun to the back of his head? His reaction is his reaction! Let people live through their own experiences and responses!

mrsrodriguezz @troubleman31 what did you get from that petty comment? Had it been your son I assume you wouldn’t tell him to get a sweater. Law of attraction will remember that

deeberk @troubleman31 wow! Really?! But you always want to talk big English about unity and empowerment amongst black folk!

Tip and Safaree have had a beef for a while now. Their most recent run in was when they both appeared on VH-1’s Hip Hop Squares in March of 2017. In a segment that didn’t make the final show cut, T.I. threw shade at Safaree’s role on Love & Hip Hop saying, “Oh he on Love & Hip Hop? I thought his Hip Hop love done went on. I didn’t know he had a Hip Hop love no more.” Safaree responded by calling Tip’s bars “subpar.” Tip and his family are currently on a tropical vacation so for him to take the time out to go on Instagram and diss Safaree for crying over his robbery shows how alive their feud is.