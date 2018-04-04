Ab Face-Off — See Hollywood’s Flattest Stomachs On Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez & More

It’s crop top season! As the temps continue to rise, we’re seeing more and more flat stomachs in Hollywood! Get some flat ab inspo below! Click for pics!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has been showing of her 24 inch waist lately — wow, she looks amazing! “My trainer Melissa and I have been doing really intense ab workouts — and even though they’re SO hard, I love the end result,” she recently wrote on her blog. She’s been using an ab roller, doing planks, leg lifts, and kneeling rope crunches — see how to do these moves right here. She looks hotter than ever after having two kids! Kim’s not the only star showing off her flat abs!

Lea Michele and Sarah Hyland are two young stars who love to wear crop tops on the red carpet! Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid are fans of wearing bra tops to show off their trendy street style — very on-trend and cute with jeans or workout leggings! Jennifer Lopez is the queen of showing off her flat abs on Instagram — all that dancing does a body good! Khloe Kardashian is currently pregnant, but before she was expecting, she frequently hit the gym in a sports bra and high-waisted leggings, showing off her tiny waist! And finally, singers like Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande have hit the stage wearing midriff baring outfits. Scroll through the gallery to see tons of sexy pics of stars showing off their flat stomachs!

Kim K is giving us some major summer inspo! Her abs are super flat!