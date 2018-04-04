‘Sabrina’ Reboot: Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Hold Hands In Adorable First Photos

They’re perfect! Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch were spotted on set of the ‘Sabrina’ reboot, and fans got their first glimpse of Sabrina and Harvey showing off major PDA!

Your first look at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot has arrived! Kiernan Shipka, 18, and Ross Lynch, 22, were photographed filming scenes on set as Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle in Vancouver. Sabrina and Harvey are clearly going steady — they’re holding hands! Kiernan’s Sabrina is a fashionista, dressed in an adorable outfit that includes a gorgeous red coat. Ross’ Harvey looks like a total stud in a denim jacket. Ross, who usually rocks platinum blonde hair, is sporting brown locks for the Netflix reboot.

This is the first time we’ve seen Kiernan and Ross in character. If you had any hesitation before about their casting, you likely don’t anymore! Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the first look at Salem the cat in Feb. 2018. The Sabrina reboot is going to be a much darker version than Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series. Netflix is adapting The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics, which were created by Roberto and Robert Hack.

Kiernan and Ross will be joined by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto, who will play Sabrina’s beloved aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman. Jaz Sinclair will play Rosalind Walker, Sabrina’s best friend. Tati Gabrielle will play Prudence, a student at the Academy of Unseen Arts and a member of the trio of witches known as the Weird Sisters.

The Netflix reboot has already been granted a two-season order, so we are truly blessed. The show is a companion series to The CW’s Riverdale. Despite the shared universe, the shows won’t be crossing over for the time being. “Right now, we’re not thinking about that,” Riverdale EP Jon Goldwater told our sister site TVLine.