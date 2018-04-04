Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson Reportedly Meeting In Secret: Getting Back Together?

Five years after their devastating breakup, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been secretly meeting up for the last several weeks, according to a new report. Could they get back together?!

Brace yourself, Robsten fans! Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are reportedly spending time together once again! “They’ve gotten together a few times over the past several weeks,” an insider tells OK! magazine. “They’re trying to keep it low-key, but there’s still chemistry there. People in their circles are starting to wonder if they’re considering a reconciliation.” This shocking news comes five years after the stars ended their four year, on-off relationship in 2013. Since then, Rob was engaged to FKA Twigs for more than two years, and Kristen came out as gay.

However, as we previously reported, the exes were, indeed, spotted together by several fans at the bar Edendale in California in February. There was no photo evidence, and witnesses said that the pair’s interaction was strictly platonic, but it was enough to get avid fans buzzing! However, Kristen is currently in a relationship with Stella Maxwell, although OK! reports that there’s trouble in paradise between the two and that the 27-year-old is hoping to try things out with Rob again instead.

“She’s hoping that Rob is serious when he says he’s forgiven her for what happened back then,” the mag’s source explains. Of course, this is in reference to when Kristen was caught cheating on Rob with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in 2012. After the affair was exposed, she issued a public apology to Rob, and the Twilight stars stayed together for nearly another year. Hey, anything can happen!