‘Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Caught Kissing In Paris — See Hot New Pics

‘Riverdale’ co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart couldn’t resist each other while taking a romantic stroll in Paris on Apr. 2. See the sweet pics of them smooching here!

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse, 25, and Lili Reinhart, 21, were spotted kissing in Paris, France on Apr. 2 and it was quite the adorable scene! The cute couple, who have reportedly been dating since spending time at Comic-Con 2017 back in July, have been able to keep their love under the radar up until now so the sighting is pretty exciting! Their smooch fest in the city of love happened while the lovebirds were doing some sightseeing just like any other couple in a foreign city. They looked like they were so in love as they held onto each other and stopped to kiss freely on the street.

Cole and Lili were in Paris to promote their television show at the RiverCon convention, which took place on Mar. 31 and Apr. 1. They were met by many excited fans of the show and Lili took to Twitter on the second day of the convention to thank them for coming out and supporting the show. “Thank you so much to everyone who came to #Rivercon I am so fortunate to have met all of you. It truly was an experience I won’t soon forget. Thank you. I love you,” her grateful tweet read.

In addition to spending romantic time with her beau, Lili has recently made headlines with Camila Mendes for calling out Cosmopolitan Philippines after they photo shopped their waists to look thinner in a photo. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to show the before and after photos of her body to prove that the pics were altered without her consent. She also expressed that she feels like it’s a sign of the obstacles that many women have yet to overcome about body image in the times we’re in.

We hope to see more adorable pics of Cole and Lili’s love soon!