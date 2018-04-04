‘Power’ Preview: Matt Cedeno Teases ‘New Alliances’ Coming Ahead Of Season 5

While ‘Power’ fans wait for the highly anticipated season 5 premiere, HollywoodLife.com has an exclusive teaser of what’s to come! Matt Cedeno discusses new alliances, ‘Cristobal’s relationship with Dre and Tommy and more!

As Power wraps up production on season 5 — which has since been given a premiere date of July 1 — HollywoodLife.com caught up with Matt Cedeno, who plays “Cristobal” on the Starz hit show! As major Power fans remember [SPOILERS AHEAD], season 4 ended with Tommy, Ghost and Kanan reuniting on the same side, or so we all think, to track down the murderer of Ghost’s daughter, Raina, and ultimately avenge her death. And, that’s just one of the shocking twists Cedeno teased when letting us in on the season 5 scoop. “You can expect to see new alliances forming and a heightening/deepening of the stakes,” he shared with us EXCLUSIVELY.

As for how season 5 will differ from season 4 in the wake of Raina’s death? — “When death strikes in that manner there are prices to pay,” Cedeno described. “Expect more of the dog eat dog, who can you trust, claw your way to the top of the drug underworld with a little sex, violence and hip hop sprinkled on top now.”

In the midst of season 4, Cedeno’s character, Cristobal, compromised himself by making the extremely risky decision to join forces with Dre, going against Tommy. Recall, Dre was secretly working with Kanan to give him information on Ghost’s whereabouts. Dre was also supplying Kanan with $45,000 a week. He then became bitter when Tommy made Julio the new distributor, because we all know Dre wanted that position and is basically hungry for power. So, Cristobal is riding a thin line at this point. Therefore, we had to tap into his decision to team up with Dre. “I don’t think it’s ever really wise to turn on Tommy,” Cedeno said when asked if it was the best decision to take Dre’s side. “He [Tommy] has proven time and again to be a loose cannon and extremely unpredictable. But…sometimes you gotta nut up and make bold choices if you want to rise. We shall see.”

Check out the rest of our interview with Matt Cedeno!

What do you want to see happen with your character going forward?

I’d like to see the storyline delve further into what makes Cristobal tick and how he got to the position he’s in. I’d like to see more of his conflict, obstacles and what he has to lose.

I’m looking forward to the storyline hook that gives the audience their ‘oh shit, no way’ moment with my character. I trust Courtney is weaving something that will exceed expectations as she most often does.

How is it to play the villain/bad guy?

It’s fun! You get to act out things that one obviously just shouldn’t do in real life. Cathartic in a way to let the inner bad boy out

Can you explain your relationship with the cast and how it’s been to work with 50 Cent, Omari, Naturi, Joseph Sikora, La La, and everyone?

My experience to date has me most often working with the Dre character, Rotimi. I have great chemistry with him on and off camera. We laugh like crazy and just get each other. He’s a solid dude. Omari and Joseph have also gone above and beyond to make me welcome there. Joseph in particular has extended himself and his resources to help me have a successful and comfortable experience. I hope to cross storyline paths with all you mentioned, they are a talented crew..

What’s different about working on Power compared to your many other gigs?

What really stands out is the accessibility of Courtney and how she is open to input, collaboration, and genuinely believes in her actors. She takes risks and sees things that most others don’t. She’s always thinking…and outside the box

Are you working on any other projects? — What can we expect from you this year?

I’m currently not slated for another project when the season wraps. I’d like to find a cool film to do in the hiatus and also set aside a good amount of time for the birth of my daughter coming up quick in April!

I’m continuously working on my active apparel brand, Body Language Sportswear and have some exciting partnerships coming down the pike with the likes of Bandier, Asos and continued greatness with Revolve… and if I can eek out a little more time we will launch men’s!