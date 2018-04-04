Kim K Shares First Family Photo Since Chicago’s Birth & ‘All 3 Kids Started Crying’ After Taking It

So cute! Kim Kardashian finally shared the very first photo of her entire family since Chicago arrived! Check it out!

We cannot handle how amazing this pic is! Kim Kardashian, 37, just decided to gifted fans her first-ever family photo since her daughter Chicago West was born in January! In the photo, the whole crew pose before a hill of lush greenery. North West, 4, gives the camera the peace sign Saint West, 2, distractedly looks off into the distance. Best of all, Chi appears fast asleep in her mama’s arms!

Per usual their pops Kanye West, 40, gives the camera a stoic grimace while rocking an all-white button-up and flaunting his head of blonde locks. “I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” she captioned the moment. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.” Awww!