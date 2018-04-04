Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Planning ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff For When Baby’s Born

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are excitingly gearing up for their own reality television series after their baby is born. Get the EXCLUSIVE details on how it will be different from ‘Khloe & Lamar’ here.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 33, wants to star in her own reality television series again and this time it will be all about her life as a mother and her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 27! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used to have her own reality show with ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 38, called Khloe & Lamar, which chronicled their life together, but it turns out she wants her new series to be quite different. “Khloe and Tristan have been discussing forming their own KUWTK spinoff which would be a completely different concept than her prior show with her ex-husband Lamar Odom,” an entertainment insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The show would basically film during the NBA off-season and would chronicle Khloe‘s life as a mother. Tristan would also be included in the franchise as well. Tristan is an absolute character, and he would love to be able to show the world his personality and his daily life off the court as well as his dynamic with Khloe.” Aw! This definitely sounds like a show we would watch!

Khloe’s interest in a new series stems from how close it would allow her to be with Tristan and how much power she would have over the final edits. “The thought of being able to create something tangible and entertaining with Tristan is a huge draw for Khloe and with it being their show, she can dictate how much of their child will be shown,” the insider continued. “Khloe thinks people will be really interested in her transition into motherhood, and wants to share some of that with her fans.” Khloe’s already been sharing her personal feelings about becoming a new mother on her social media. From adorable baby bump photos with heartfelt captions to answering fan questions about how far along she is, the mommy-to-be is not shy about her new transition!

Khloe’s new role as a mom is set to take place any day now. Her due date has quickly approached and now we’re all just waiting on the new bundle of joy to make her appearance in the world! Khloe confirmed she is having a baby girl on an episode of KUWTK a few weeks ago and although she was shocked at first (she always felt like she was having a boy), she is definitely grateful that she’s getting the chance to be a mother.