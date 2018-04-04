Will Kelly Ripa Suffer Though Awkward Run-In With Michael Strahahn At Daytime Emmys?

Kelly Ripa’s up for two awards at the Daytime Emmys, but will her night be ruined? Michael Strahan, her ex-cohost on ‘Live’ will be in the house, too, and she’s reportedly dreading a run-in!

There’s still bad blood between Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan — at least on Kelly’s end — since the former NFL star, 46, quit Live! With Kelly and Michael two years ago. Kelly, 47, reportedly hasn’t spoken to her former co-host since he bailed on the show for a full-time gig at Good Morning America, and revealed the news on air without telling her first. But they may be forced together soon; both Kelly and Michael are nominated at the Daytime Emmys later this month. Uh oh!

But Kelly’s planning on handling the whole situation with grace and like a professional, just like she did when Michael dropped that bombshell and she had to search for a new cohost for months. “Kelly knows everyone will be on high alert to see how she reacts to Michael at the awards. She hasn’t spoken to Michael since his last Live! show,” one of Kelly’s friends, who remained anonymous, said to Life & Style Magazine. “She holds some things close to her heart, and there’s some lingering pain there.”

It really doesn’t help that the Daytime Emmys are being held almost two years to the day that Michael filmed his last Live! appearance. Yeesh. Kelly has two secret weapons, though, who can shield her from a potential awkward run-in, though. Their names are Ryan Seacrest, 43, and Mark Consuelos! Ryan, Michael’s amazing replacement, will obviously share any award that Live! receives. And Mark, 47, is just Kelly’s ridiculously hot husband who would protect her no matter what.