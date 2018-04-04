Kardashians Clap Back At Blac Chyna In Court: We’re Allowed To Call You ‘Toxic’

The Kardashians’ legal battle with Blac Chyna is heating up! Here’s all the latest details!

Blac Chyna‘s legal case against the Kardashians is facing new problems! The famous family is now demanding that the court throw out the her case against them in which she claims she’s been defamed since parting ways with Rob Kardashian, according to TMZ. Chyna also claims they are the reason her reality show Rob & Chyna came to an end. In part, the Kardashians are arguing that “The show [Rob & Chyna] is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it … [s]he will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.”

These rival lawsuits also involve allegations of domestic abuse. As we previously reported, Rob sued Chyna in Sept. of 2017 — part of the filing states that she “lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob.” Conversely, she alleges he attacked her in April of 2017. During an alleged altercation, she claims she attempted to call her ex Tyga for help, that’s when the Kardashian allegedly “grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees.” Rob has vehemently denied the allegations.

We should also note that on Sunday, April 1, Chyna was videotaped getting in a heated fight with a pair of teens at Six Flags after one of them patted her baby girl Dream Kardashian on the head. In the numerous clips that surfaced, Chyna was captured attempting to take a swing at the girls with a stroller! Afterward, the 29-year-old released a statement on social media defending her actions.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.” Despite her explanation, it’s a safe bet that this incident will hurt her legal case against the Kardashians.