Kaia Gerber: Does She Want To Be A Supermodel Like Her Mom Cindy Crawford?

Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her mom Cindy Crawford, but she’s determined to be her own person! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s ‘plotting’ her own career!

At only 16-years-old, Kaia Gerber has already taken over the fashion world! The young model has walked in almost every show from Calvin Klein, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White, and Moschino. We’re sure her famous mom Cindy Crawford, 52, is as proud as ever. However, Kaia doesn’t want her mother’s success to influence her career. “Kaia is not looking to replace her mother, or to be the next Cindy Crawford. Kaia does not want that responsibility and is not looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps either. But, Kaia can’t deny modeling, it’s in her blood, and she does enjoy it, for now. With some gentle guidance from her mom and dad, she is plotting her own career and making her own decisions about life,” a source close to Kaia tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

We totally get Kaia’s stance. After all, living in a parent’s shadow can be difficult! “Kaia is trying to have fun, enjoy her teenage years and not put too much pressure on herself to live up to her mother’s supermodel status. Kaia just wants to be herself and not try to be the next Mini-Cindy,” our source continued. We’re sure Kaia’s career path will be much different than her mother’s. In a little under two years, she’s already accomplished a lot. From her first Vogue cover in 2016, to opening the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week in 2017, it’s clear she’s just getting started.

Speaking of Chanel, Kaia recently made headlines for being featured in their controversial SS18 handbag line campaign. Many fans took to social media to call the ad “provocative,” and even left comments under Chanel’s post like, “She should have a lunch bag she is a kid!!!” While we can understand their concerns, we think the photo, which shows Kaia sprawled out on a sofa in a mini skirt, is absolutely stunning. We can’t wait to see Kaia’s career reach new heights!