Justin Bieber Twerks In A Jockstrap While Getting Coffee In LA & It’s A Beautiful Sight To Behold

Justin Bieber is the gift that keeps on giving! Check out this hysterical video of the singer twerking inside a coffee shop with his butt on display!

Who knew Justin Bieber, 24, could twerk like that? — The singer, who is a natural performer, put on one of his best shows while inside a coffee shop in LA last week! His unannounced twerk show was caught on camera by a clutch onlooker, who was able to capture the Biebs bouncing his booty. And, we have to say, the guy’s got rhythm! Watch the now viral video below! Also, pictured above is Bieber all smiles on his way to the coffee shop… or, to him, the dance floor.

The Biebs — dressed in a red lumberjack-style hoodie and black pants that showed his behind — leaned over the countertop of the coffee shop when he decided to twerk it out. His pants hung so low that lucky viewers were able to see his whitey tighties! And, by tight, we mean, these underpants were so snug that they were see-through. Now, while we’re no underwear police, it appears as though the singer was sporting a jockstrap beneath his pants.

Bieber hit up the coffee joint solo, as he’s been broken up with Selena Gomez, 25, since early March 2018. However, recent reports have claimed that he misses his ex, and wants her back! But, a Jelena insider has informed HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, that Bieber is letting Sel decide their fate as a couple. “Justin is leaving everything up to Selena when it comes to their next move — if there is one,” the insider close to Bieber revealed. “He’s laid his cards out on the table and made it clear what he wants, and what he thinks, so now it’s up to Selena to decide. Justin is actually being super cool about the situation, and he’s giving Selena all the time and space she needs.”

In the meantime, Bieber’s been spending a ton of time with friends, playing soccer and hockey, as well as attending his regular church services at Hillsong. Selena’s been doing the same, as she just returned to LA from a trip to Sydney, Australia, where she was pictured on a boat with friends.