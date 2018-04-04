Justin Bieber Suits Up As ‘Canadian Superman’ In LOL Sketch: Getting Back Into Acting?

Justin Bieber transforms into a very polite Canadian Superman in YouTuber Rudy Mancuso’s newest skit ‘Racist Superman.’ Check it out here!

Justin Bieber traded his singing hat for an acting one when he made a surprise appearance in YouTube star Rudy Mancuso’s comedy skit on April 4. In the video titled Racist Superman, viewers meet eight different Superman characters from a variety of ethnic groups who are in the middle of a debate over who is the best and only Clark Kent. While the Black Superman, Asian Superman, Jewish Superman, Middle Eastern Superman, French Superman, and Mancuso’s own Mexican Superman can’t seem to come to a consensus, they all agree that Justin Bieber’s Canadian Superman is not the one.

Arriving in a hockey mask with a strong accent, JB’s superpower is clearly kindness as he showers the other supermen with nice gestures that are also kind of racist. He approaches the Mexican Superman with “Hola como estas?” and tells the Black Superman “I love hip hop music.” Pretty funny, right? However, the group isn’t amused, and they ask the Canadian Superman to leave so they can continue their discussion.

But, after giving up on discovering the “real” Superman, Rudy AKA Mexican Superman suggest they take a all take a shot of Kryptonite. Whoever survives the shot will be named the original superman. Unfortunately, they all die. So to us, Justin is the winner since he’s the sole survivor! We certainly loved seeing Justin in the skit. It’s clear he’s been doing a lot to get his mind off his break with Selena Gomez.

As we previously told you, Justin is letting Selena have the final say on whether or not they should get back together. “Justin is leaving everything up to Selena when it comes to their next move—if there is one. He’s laid his cards out on the table and made it clear what he wants, and what he thinks, so now it’s up to Selena to decide. Justin is actually being super cool about the situation, and he’s giving Selena all the time and space she needs,” a source shared with HollywoodLife EXCUSLIVELY. We’re hoping her answer is yes! Check out Justin’s skit above!