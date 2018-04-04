NE Patriots Star Julian Edelman Stops School Shooting After Getting Scary Instagram Message

After Julian Edelman was notified that someone in his Instagram comments threatened to shoot a school, the New England Patriots receiver heroically took action and possibly prevented the shooting.

Julian Edelman, 31, may have stopped a school shooting. The New England Patriots receiver was visiting his former teammate Danny Amendola in Texas when he received a terrifying direct message on Instagram. “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority,” the message read. Edelman’s mind flashed to the mass shooting five weeks prior that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and knew how urgent this situation was. “With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” he told The New York Times in an interview.

He immediately notified his assistant Shannen Moen, who then searched through hundreds of comments on the football player’s most recent Instagram post. Sure enough, she found a frightening message that read, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.” She called 911, and a police officer showed up. The cop looked at the screenshot and then called her chief, who sent two detectives to Moen’s house in Boston. They collected information about the person who made the threat before making an emergency records request for account information. This allowed the detectives to figure out the commenter’s email and IP address, which was traced to Port Huron, Mich.

The detectives notified authorities in Michigan, who quickly drove to the house where the threat was posted from. The cops found a 14-year-old boy at the residence who they said admitted to posting the comment. Police also found two rifles that belonged to the boy’s mother, according to Capt. Joseph Platzer of the Port Huron Police Department. The captain said the kid’s threat was aimed at his middle school in a nearby township. The boy was sent to a juvenile-detention center and was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, which is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison. “Any time someone makes a threat to shoot up a school or building, we take it very seriously,” Platzer told the newspaper. The boy has had one court hearing so far and remains in the detention center.

Edelman’s assistant was relieved to find out the potential crisis had been prevented. “When I told Julian, he was in shock,” Moen said. “We’re very lucky the Boston cops were all over it, very lucky the Michigan cops were all over it.” She also said that the NFL star wanted to thank the person who sent him the direct message on Instagram. Moen has reached out to the Instagram user, but hasn’t received a response. “Thankfully, this kid said something,” Edelman said. “We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He’s the real hero.”