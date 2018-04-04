John Cena & Nikki Bella Look More In Love Than Ever On Red Carpet 1 Year After Getting Engaged

John Cena and Nikki Bella have officially been engaged for a whole year, and they celebrated the milestone in style! The couple showed some PDA at the premiere of ‘Blockers.’ See the pic!

A year of being engaged looks great on John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34! The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of John’s new film Blockers on April 3, and they could not have looked more in love. John, who wore a light blue suit and orange tie, leaned into his fiancée to give her a kiss on the forehead while he held the small of her back. Nikki smiled during the adorable moment caught by the photographers. She looked stunning in a short, silver dress which she paired with suede thigh-high boots. The affectionate photo-op came just one day after celebrating a year of engagement; the wrestler proposed on April 2, 2017.

The pair couldn’t look happier together, which might be due to Nikki knowing there won’t be any surprises when seeing the comedy for the first time. John revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that he now runs any nude scenes by his partner before doing them after getting in trouble for not letting her know that he would be naked in Trainwreck. “For the Trainwreck one, I did not. I was just like, ‘it’ll be fine.’ I was wrong,” he explained to Ellen Degeneres while promoting his newest movie. “So that was a problem, and that ended up being a tough discussion. Now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be ok.”

Blockers, which focuses on over-protectant parents, has also changed John’s views on having children of his own. He previously told Good Morning Britain that the flick, “absolutely has made me consider being a parent more.” A source close to the wrestler also told HollywoodLife that he “had a change of heart and he would like to have a child in a few years after [his and Nikki’s] wrestling careers start winding down.”