Alex Rodriguez Intends To Marry Jennifer Lopez After She ‘Changed Him For The Better’

Jennifer Lopez turned around boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s image in such a positive way. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he plans on marrying her as soon as the time is right.

Alex Rodriguez, 42, wasn’t exactly synonymous with a good guy image before he started dating Jennifer Lopez, 48. He was a playboy who dated through the likes of Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and other starlets, breaking hearts along the way. The former Yankee also admitted to using steroids during his 22-year career, possibly costing him a spot in the MLB Hall of Fame. But now that he’s with Jennifer, his life and image have completely turned around. “He feels like a brand new man with Jennifer. He feels when people talk about him nowadays it’s because he is a great baseball analyst and no longer living in his playboy and scandal past and people consider him more of a family man and he attributes those good vibes to his relationship with Jen,” a source close to Alex tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“He knows that she has changed him for the better and he wants to marry her and would love to already be married to her. But he will make it official and marry her soon. He is just waiting until their schedules get a little less hectic before he pops the question. But he is all in and as ready as he has ever been and he knows she is too,” our insider adds.

Alex is busy now that the 2018 Major League Baseball season has gotten underway as he’s an analyst for both ESPN and Fox Sports. And when is the hardest working woman in show business NOT busy? JLo will have one less job as she’s ending her Vegas residency this September. Just a month later the World Series will go down and both of their schedules will be a little more clear. Hmm, Jennifer would make a beautiful autumn bride! For now the couple has already taken their first big step towards marriage, purchasing a $15 million Manhattan apartment on Park Avenue. If expensive real estate doesn’t say longtime future, what does?