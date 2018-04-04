‘Jersey Shore Family Reunion’s Vinny: Jenni & Snooki Were Like ‘Moms Gone Wild’

Vinny Guadagnino tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how crazy things got with Snooki & JWoww on ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’!



Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, April 5 (aka JERZDAY!) and according to Vinny Guadagnino, 30, things get pretty wild. “Everyone is going to be shocked with how hard moms party,” Vinny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, California. “I was shocked. I thought I knew because I have been with some partying people, but moms go hard!” Of course Vinny is talking about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, and her BFF, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32 — the only two moms on the show!

So, why does Vinny think the moms are raging on Jersey Shore Family Vacation? “Because they have to make it count when they do get to party,” he explained. “So, this was like a month escape — they went crazy! Moms can relate and will say, ‘I want to do that’. Moms gone wild!” Despite all of the partying, Vinny told HollywoodLife that the girls — especially Jenni — are still like family to him. “For the first time I was actually excited to go and I can actually lean on these people because they are my family,” Vinny explained. “In the past I would call my mom, but now I can to go Jenni because she is a mom and she’ll take care of me. So, we are a real family!”

Make sure to watch the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5 at 8pm ET. We’ll get to see if Vinny was telling the truth about Snooki and JWoww’s hard-partying mom style!