Jenna Dewan: See The Newly Single Actress & Dancer’s Sexiest Pics

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked the world when they announced they were splitting up after almost nine years of marriage, but even though they broke our hearts, we still love both of them.

The two Step Up stars announced they “have lovingly chosen to separate” on April 2. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they said in their joint statement, before adding that there were no “salacious events” contributing to the decision and that they were still going to be “loving, dedicated parents” to their daughter Everly, who turns 5 in May.

After the shocking news, a report came out that claimed the breakup was at least partially “due to spending more time apart because of the pressure of work,” a source told Page Six. “Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone. It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child. Plus, Jenna is in pre-production for the movie Berlin I Love You.” The insider added that the exes are both still “devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together.”